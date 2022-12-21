Cold egg sandwich : A great base to start with

by Newsdesk 0

Ingredients

  1. Bread – 6 slices
  2. Mayonnaise – 4 tbsp
  3. Butter – 2 tbsp
  4. Pepper Powder – 2 tsp
  5. Egg -6 (boiled and chopped)
  6. Onion Powder – 1 tsp
  7. Mustard Paste – 1 tsp

Method

  1. In a bowl add the mayonnaise,butter, onion powder, pepper powder, egg boiled an chopped,  and mustard paste.
  2. Mix everything well until well incorporated.
  3. Cover and refrigerate for 30 mins.
  4. Spread 2 – 3 tbsp of egg mayo filling on 6 slices of bread and cover with remaining 6 slices of bread.
  5. Trim the crusts of with bread knife and slice each sandwich into half.

YOUR HEALTHY EGG SANDWICH

IS READY TO BE SERVED.

ENJOY!

ALSO READ-Celebrate X’mas with special crinkle cookies

Advertisements
[soliloquy id="31272"]
Advertisements
[soliloquy id="31269"]
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *