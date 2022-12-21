Cold egg sandwich : A great base to start with

Ingredients
- Bread – 6 slices
- Mayonnaise – 4 tbsp
- Butter – 2 tbsp
- Pepper Powder – 2 tsp
- Egg -6 (boiled and chopped)
- Onion Powder – 1 tsp
- Mustard Paste – 1 tsp
Method
- In a bowl add the mayonnaise,butter, onion powder, pepper powder, egg boiled an chopped, and mustard paste.
- Mix everything well until well incorporated.
- Cover and refrigerate for 30 mins.
- Spread 2 – 3 tbsp of egg mayo filling on 6 slices of bread and cover with remaining 6 slices of bread.
- Trim the crusts of with bread knife and slice each sandwich into half.
YOUR HEALTHY EGG SANDWICH
IS READY TO BE SERVED.
ENJOY!
ALSO READ-Celebrate X’mas with special crinkle cookies
Advertisements[soliloquy id="31272"]
Advertisements[soliloquy id="31269"]