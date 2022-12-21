Cold egg sandwich : A great base to start with

More

Ingredients

Bread – 6 slices Mayonnaise – 4 tbsp Butter – 2 tbsp Pepper Powder – 2 tsp Egg -6 (boiled and chopped) Onion Powder – 1 tsp Mustard Paste – 1 tsp

Method

In a bowl add the mayonnaise,butter, onion powder, pepper powder, egg boiled an chopped, and mustard paste. Mix everything well until well incorporated. Cover and refrigerate for 30 mins. Spread 2 – 3 tbsp of egg mayo filling on 6 slices of bread and cover with remaining 6 slices of bread. Trim the crusts of with bread knife and slice each sandwich into half.

YOUR HEALTHY EGG SANDWICH

IS READY TO BE SERVED.

ENJOY!

