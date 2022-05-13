Eventually she jumped off when she was quite close to the ground into the net held by the Fire Department staff…reports Asian Lite News

In a strange quirk of fate, the life of a 23-year-old woman who was on the verge of committing suicide by jumping off a mobile telecom tower in Kerala’s Alappuzha district was saved by a swarm of wasps.

The incident happened at the BSNL office in Kayamkulam on Monday. The 23-year-old woman arrived at the office and sought permission to use the toilet but then went out of the window and climbed the tower.

After reaching the top of the tower, she declared her intention commit suicide as her husband had taken away her only child.

The BSNL staff immediately called the police and the Fire Department who rushed to the spot and tried to persuade the woman to some down. However, the woman remained adamant and refused to listen to anyone.

Video footage of the incident shows that suddenly a wasp nest on the tower got disturbed and a swarm of enraged wasps converged on the woman and started stinging her. The scared woman then screamed and frantically started to get away from the swarm by climbing down the ladder at the side of the tower.

The rescue personnel were heard saying in the video that had it not been for the wasps, the woman would not have come down.

An officer from Kayamkulam police station said the woman, a native of Tamil Nadu, was hospitalized after the incident and was under observation.

She told the police that her husband assaulted her and took away her three and half-year-old child. She also alleged in her complaint that her husband was an alcoholic and hence, the child was not safe in his custody.

ALSO READ-Who’s that ‘bomber woman’ behind Karachi blast?

Advertisements

