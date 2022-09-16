6 countries not invited to Queen funeral

The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey – the same church that hosted the wedding of Prince Williams and Kate Middleton…reports Asian Lite News

People of UK will mark the glorious life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on Monday. The Queen breathed her last on September 9 and ever since the Royal Family and the people of the UK have been mourning.

The Queen’s funeral is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill’s in 1965. A state funeral means that the UK Government has officially declared the day of the funeral as a bank holiday.

For the funeral, many guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe will fly to the UK.

The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey – the same church that hosted the wedding of Prince Williams and Kate Middleton.

Although the official guest list hasn’t been released yet, New York Post has shared the names of a few countries that didn’t make the cut.

1. Russia

2. Belarus

3. Afghanistan

4. Myanmar

5. Syria

6. Venezuela

According to the online publication, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished King Charles III on his accession recently, however, the country was still snubbed by the UK as they reportedly didn’t get an invite for the funeral.

It’s also interesting to note here that North Korea, Iran, and Nicaragua were sent invites however those were only sent out to their ambassadorial representatives and not the head of state.

Another news that recently made rounds was that former US President Donald Trump would also be in attendance however, the UK government, according to New York Post, has squashed the rumour saying that only the sitting US President and his wife will be attending.

The publication further reports that 750,000 people will be present at the funeral, here are some names who are expected to be present for the funeral.

Royal Family Members

Most of the Queen’s family is expected to be present. According to the New York Post, the list includes the closest family members of the Queen like King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Queen’s daughter Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and Sarah, and Prince Edward and Sophie.

An honour to host Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at Manchester Cathedral this afternoon.

The Royals read our books of condolence, lit candles and viewed photographs of the Queen's visit to the Cathedral in 2021.

📷@tristanpoyser pic.twitter.com/8uvFwsZ8Ci — Manchester Cathedral (@ManCathedral) September 15, 2022

UK Prime Minister and other political leaders

Led by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, senior members of the UK government will be in attendance.

The King held an Audience at Buckingham Palace with the Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Liz Truss MP.

World Leaders

According to New York Post, around 500 dignitaries and heads of state have been invited. Among those invited to the funeral are US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Irish President Michael D. Higgins, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Joe Biden and wife Jill.

Foreign Royalty

New York Post also reports that royal families from across Europe have been invited. The list includes King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Felipe VI and Queen Letitia of Spain, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Talking about who has confirmed their attendance so far, Indian President Draupadi Murmu will be in the UK between September 17 and 19 for the funeral. French President Emanuel Macaron has also confirmed his visit to the UK. From Nepal, their foreign minister Narayan Khadka will be there and from Srilanka, President Renil Wickremesinghe will fly to the UK to be at the funeral.

