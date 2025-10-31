Sharjah sets sail for London

At World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, Sharjah is set to highlight both its deep-rooted cultural identity and forward-looking tourism strategy, demonstrating the emirate’s growing influence in global travel and destination marketing…reports Asian Lite News

Sharjah is gearing up to make a commanding presence on the world tourism stage as the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) prepares for its 22nd consecutive participation at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025. The emirate’s long-standing engagement at the prestigious event underscores its commitment to strengthening international tourism ties, showcasing its cultural legacy, and positioning itself as a global hub for sustainable and experiential travel.

Scheduled to run from 4–6 November 2025, the global exhibition in London is expected to gather more than 4,000 exhibitors from over 180 nations, drawing an estimated 46,000 visitors. Against this competitive international backdrop, Sharjah is set to highlight both its deep-rooted cultural identity and forward-looking tourism strategy, demonstrating the emirate’s growing influence in global travel and destination marketing.

Sharjah’s pavilion will unite 19 public and private sector entities, spotlighting major tourism assets and upcoming developments. A key highlight this year will be Al Faya, recently recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage site for its remarkable archaeological significance. Dating back over 200,000 years, Al Faya offers one of the most extensive traces of continuous human existence in desert environments — a testament to the emirate’s role in early civilisational history and human migration studies.

Other attractions to feature prominently include Sharjah’s expanding eco-tourism offering. Visitors and industry partners at WTM will encounter immersive showcases of the Wasit Wetland Reserve, known for rare migratory birds; the lush Kalba Mangrove Reserve, with its tranquil boardwalks winding through mangrove forests; and Sir Bu Nair Island, a sanctuary of vibrant marine life and coral habitats. These destinations reflect the emirate’s vision to blend nature conservation with curated tourism experiences, appealing to travellers seeking sustainability-driven, culturally grounded adventures.

Sharjah’s participation will also strengthen its outreach to major European travel markets. SCTDA aims to deepen ties with travel partners, airlines, tourism boards and media platforms while opening new channels to emerging travel segments. With growing demand for cultural, environmental and community-led travel, Sharjah’s strategy aligns with global trends, building on its established reputation as a centre for heritage, learning and family-friendly attractions.

The delegation accompanying SCTDA represents a cross-section of Sharjah’s institutional and tourism infrastructure, including Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah International Airport Authority, Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and prominent private-sector developers and hospitality brands. Together, they will highlight the emirate’s integrated tourism ecosystem and its commitment to responsible destination development.

As Sharjah prepares for its showcase in London, the emirate also celebrates a major academic and environmental milestone at home. In Khorfakkan, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre — a facility set to position the emirate at the forefront of marine science and conservation research in the region.

The newly opened centre houses 12 specialised laboratories dedicated to fields ranging from marine microbiology and environmental analysis to GIS and advanced microscopy. A dedicated marine research port, seawater treatment facilities, scientific diving training infrastructure, and experimental tank systems reflect the breadth of its capabilities. These state-of-the-art facilities will support student-led scientific discovery, contribute to international publications, and facilitate collaborative research with leading institutions including the University of Exeter, Plymouth Marine Laboratory, University of Cambridge, and the National Oceanography Centre.

During the tour, students demonstrated advanced marine monitoring technologies and showcased an award-winning smart submarine prototype designed to protect marine ecosystems — an innovation that recently secured first place in the Sharjah Government Communication Award’s university category. Created as part of a four-year Marine and Aquatic Sciences degree programme, the project exemplifies Sharjah’s goal of nurturing homegrown scientific talent capable of contributing to global environmental solutions.

The research centre is the latest in a series of major cultural and academic investments by the emirate, reinforcing Sharjah’s dual strategy of promoting sustainable tourism while cultivating scientific knowledge and safeguarding its natural heritage.

As the world turns its attention to WTM London 2025, Sharjah arrives with a compelling narrative: a destination that celebrates its past, invests in its people, protects its environment, and looks outward to global collaboration and innovation — all while staying rooted in authenticity, learning, and cultural stewardship.