H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Annalena Baerbock, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, in Berlin, during his official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats explored the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them across various domains.

They also discussed regional and international developments, including the crisis in Ukraine, the importance of strengthening efforts to reach a political solution and working to avoid prolonging this conflict.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Baerbock also viewed issues of common interest, including the stability of future global energy and food security as well as the market condition.

Baerbock welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, extending her condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. She also wished the UAE further growth and prosperity under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

She praised the Emirati-German strategic ties and both countries’ eagerness to foster them in all sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked the German official for her condolences, stressing that the UAE, with the support and patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, is keen to strengthen its strategic relations with Germany in a way that achieves their mutual benefits and contributes to establishing security, stability and peace worldwide.

His Highness pointed out that the UAE-German relations abound with promising opportunities for growth and development in several fields and that they are partners in working for regional and global peace and stability.

The meeting was attended by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; and Hafsa Abdullah Mohammed Al Ulama, UAE Ambassador to Germany.

