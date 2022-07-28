National public health panel gets UAE cabinet nod

The Committee to be chaired the Minister of Health and Prevention, with the membership of a number of representatives from the ministry and concerned authorities…reports Asian Lite News

UAE Cabinet on Wednesday approved the formation of the “National Public Health Committee” and the reformation of the “UAE Health Council” both chaired by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

The Cabinet approved the formation of the “National Public Health Committee” under the Federal Law No. (13) of 2020 on Public Health. The Committee to be chaired the Minister of Health and Prevention, with the membership of a number of representatives from the ministry and concerned authorities.

The Committee’s duties and tasks include reviewing strategies for protecting public health, supervising the implementation of prevention and immediate response plans in the community, coordinating the roles of each of the ministry, health authorities, and other concerned authorities in the country. In addition, the committee will be responsible of setting priorities and proposing mechanisms to support and develop research and studies related to public health.

The National Public Health Committee includes in its membership the Ministry of Health and Prevention; the Presidential Court; the Ministry of Interior; the Ministry of Defence; Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; the National Emergency Crises and Disasters Management Authority; the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; the Emirates Health Services; the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; the Dubai Health Authority; the Sharjah Health Authority; in addition to members from the private health sector.

The UAE Cabinet approved the reformation of the “UAE Health Council” for a period of 3 years, chaired by Abdul Rahman Al Owais and the membership of a number of government and the private sector agencies.

The council is responsible for studying main issues facing the health sector at the federal and local levels and the private sector, and the legislation related to this sector as well as the health insurance programmes. The council’s main tasks include coordinating work between federal, local and private entities and bodies to improve the level of health services they provide.

In addition, the Council is entrusted in exchanging experiences, encouraging health and scientific studies and research, supporting programmes, activities and services to achieve the objectives of the public health policy, and shaping the educational policy for studying health and medical sciences inside the country and abroad, in coordination with the competent authorities in the UAE.

According to the decision, and in addition to its previous competences, the UAE Health Council will be responsible of setting health policies and strategies related to combating pandemics and taking appropriate decisions in this concern, in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the country.

