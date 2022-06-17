Abu Dhabi DoH Strikes Deal with J&J

The collaboration seeks to bring innovative treatments and breakthrough solutions to the UAE and the MENA region, as well as exchange knowledge and experiences across the healthcare sector

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of healthcare in the emirate, signed a Declaration of Collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC to support Abu Dhabi’s vision in developing a regional hub for clinical research and data generation.

The new strategic collaboration seeks to bring innovative treatments and breakthrough solutions to the UAE and the MENA region, as well as exchange knowledge and experiences across the healthcare sector.

Witnessed by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the signing ceremony was held during the BIO International Convention 2022, which took place between 13-16 June in San Diego, California, U.S.

The Declaration of Collaboration was signed by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at DoH, and Jamie Phares, Managing Director of Janssen GCC, one of the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson and Johnson.

An Abu Dhabi delegation is participating at the BIO International Convention 2022 to showcase the domestic growth and economic development of Abu Dhabi’s biotechnology industry. Headed by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Abu Dhabi delegation comprised of government officials is visiting the United States of America this month to explore prospects of joint collaboration within the framework of healthcare at large and life science in specific.

Through these strategic collaborations, DoH and Johnson and Johnson Middle East, FZ LLC will explore key potential areas of interest to develop short and long-term projects in the generation of Data and Real-World Evidence (RWE). Through international collaborations, Abu Dhabi seeks to lead research groups supported by global partners to establish the strength and sustainability of the healthcare sector as well as provide quality care to patients.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, “Our collaborations with leading healthcare companies echo Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a leading life science destination as well as an incubator for innovation. Through our collaboration with Johnson Middle East, FZ LLC, we aim to further improve the resilience and sustainability of the healthcare sector as well as provide quality care to patients in Abu Dhabi and worldwide.”

Powered by a solid infrastructure, and an advanced healthcare ecosystem, collaboration opportunities across the biopharmaceutical and healthcare value chain in Abu Dhabi continue to emerge because of the sector’s robust growth potential. Through international collaborations, Abu Dhabi seeks to lead research groups supported by global partners to explore the resilience and sustainability of the healthcare sector worldwide as well as provide quality care to patients.

