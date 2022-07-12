Abu Dhabi grants Dh1.5bn housing benefits to Emiratis

The approval of the second package for 2022 coincides with the joy of celebrating Eid al-Adha and is based on the keenness of the wise leadership to ensure social stability…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the ruler of Abu Dhabi, has ordered the disbursement of Dh1.5 billion worth of housing benefits to Abu Dhabi citizens, covering more than 1,100 beneficiaries in the emirate.

The benefits package includes grants for houses, housing loans, and the exemption of retirees and deceased families from paying the dues of housing loans.

The approval of the second package for 2022 coincides with the joy of celebrating Eid al-Adha and is based on the keenness of the wise leadership to ensure social stability, enhance living standards and a decent life for citizens, and enhance their role in contributing to advancing development in society.

These directives also reflect the interest of the wise leadership and its constant keenness to meet the aspirations and needs of citizens, provide decent livelihoods and the well-being of the people of the country and their families, and build a cohesive society within an environment that enhances the contribution to building and progressing the country.

The YAE Cabinet has recently approved housing loans for citizens worth Dh2.4 billion for the next six months with 500 beneficiaries per month. The move comes as a part of new Hosing Loan Policy. The target of the current year is 3,000 housing loans beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, The Cabinet also approved the rules and conditions for granting the citizen employee working in the federal government a “sabbatical leave”, where the employee may be granted an exceptional leave to establish or manage any of the private projects he owns, provided that the purpose of the leave is to establish an economic project in the private sector or manage an existing project or participating with others.

The employee should have the necessary approvals from the competent authorities.

