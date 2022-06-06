Boris Survives Trust Vote

Sir Graham Brady says Conservative MPs have voted in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson by 211 to 148

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing an uphill task to keep his Tory fold unite as 148 MPs voted against him. But Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of 1922 Committee. says: “I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence in the prime minister.

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross, among the top Tories voted against the prime minister. The confidence vote follows anger over Sue Gray’s report detailing lockdown rule breaking in Downing Street. Scores of Tory MPs angry about Partygate and other issues wrote to party bosses to trigger the vote.

In a meeting of Tory MPs in Parliament before the vote, the prime minister warned that a “pointless fratricidal debate” risked letting Labour into government and promised that “the best is yet to come”.

He hinted at tax cuts and pointed to previous achievements, such as delivering Brexit and support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

