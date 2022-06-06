DEWA celebrates World Environment Day with several internal and external activities…reports Asian Lite News

In conjunction with World Environment Day, held this year under the theme ”Only One Earth”, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised several internal and external activities.

It also launched an awareness campaign on its social media accounts to encourage society to conserve electricity and water and adopt sustainable practices that protect the environment and natural resources. These include using digital services, electric vehicles, installing solar photovoltaic panels, planting trees and reducing plastic.

In addition, DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park organised a cleaning campaign for the area around the Solar Park. This was in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, the participants in Al Marmoom Ultramarathon, Dulsco, and FittGROUP.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, stressed the need to engage all members of society in efforts to preserve natural resources, environmental habitats and biodiversity, and reduce wrong environmental practices, to ensure environmental sustainability in Dubai to maintain the quality of life.

“The whole world faces environmental challenges. At DEWA, we support national and international efforts in environmental sustainability and ensuring a greener future for generations to come. This is in accordance with the words of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who said, ‘Countries share one fate and one future, and, therefore, cannot work alone to protect the planet’. DEWA works to promote sustainability in all its forms: environmental, social, and economic to achieve the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030,” Al Tayer stated.

“We have launched pioneering initiatives and projects covering all clean and renewable energy technologies in Dubai. One of our most notable projects in this field is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park globally, using the Independent Power Producer (IPP). Its production capacity will reach 5,000 megawatts by 2030,” he added.

“World Environment Day is an annual initiative close to our hearts. It brings like-minded companies such as DEWA, Dubai Municipality and Al Marmoom Ultramarathon together to make a difference to our planet. We must realise that there is only one earth and do our part to encourage and involve the wider community in making changes towards protecting and preserving the environment. The ‘Plogging’ initiative, where we walk whilst collecting litter, aims to advance Dulsco’s commitment to environmental sustainability and but create a chain reaction for youth to take the lead and make a difference,” said David Stockton from Dulsco.

