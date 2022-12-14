Doha Named Arab Tourism Capital For 2023

Qatar envoy Al Shafi affirmed that Doha’s hosting of World Cup is a success for all Arabs, adding that naming Doha as Arab Tourism Capital for 2023 bolsters this success….reports Asian Lite News

The Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, in its 25th session at the Arab League General Secretariat HQ on Tuesday, named Doha as Arab Tourism Capital for 2023.

The meeting, which kicked off yesterday at the Arab League’s headquarters, is under chairmanship of Jordanian Minister of Tourism Nayef Al-Fayez.

Addressing the meeting, Permanent Representative of Qatar to the Arab League Salem Mubarak Al Shafi, who chaired Qatar’s delegation to the meeting, extended thanks to the Council and to the Arab Tourism Organisation and its president Bandar bin Fahd Al Fuhaid for their efforts exerted in this regard, state news agency QNA reported.

Naming Doha as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2023 sincerely reflects and proves its prestige as a destination for peoples from around the world while hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which kicked off on Nov. 20 and slated to run through Dec. 18, Al Shafi said.

The State of Qatar proves its potentials for good organisation, management and hospitality, he said, stressing that billions of people who watched the World Cup worldwide closely saw the tolerance, good treatment and hospitality, of the country’s leadership, government and people with hundreds of thousands of World Cup fans.

Qatar 2022: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan unveiled to the world in spectacular launch.

This contributed to refuting the allegations and lies promoted by some parties with special agendas, that Qatar is unable to organize the World Cup, Al Shafi added.

Al Shafi affirmed that the State of Qatar’s successful World Cup hosting is a success for all Arabs, adding that naming Doha as Arab Tourism Capital for 2023 bolsters this success, and represents an appreciation for the country’s tremendous efforts to reach this widely acknowledged prestigious position.

AL hails Qatar on WC hosting

Arab League praised the distinct organisation of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and confirmed that the tournament is a response to those who are skeptical of the ability of an Arab state to organise such a global sporting event.

This came in the General-Secretariat of Arab League’s speech delivered by the Director of the Economic Integration Department at the Arab League Dr. Bahjat Abul-Nasr in the opening session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism.

Dr. Abul-Nasr extended congratulations to the State of Qatar for the distinct organisation of the world cup which is considered a response to those who are skeptical of the ability of an Arab state to organize such an important global event.

The events of the conference kicked off Tuesday and will run for two days at the headquarters of the Arab League with the participation of a delegation from the State of Qatar headed by HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the Arab League Ambassador Salem Mubarak Al Shafi.

Intra-Arab collaboration

The Arab tourism ministers emphasised the need for increased intra-Arab collaboration in the tourism industry as well as increased training in the tourism industry and efforts to increase the trust of Arab tourists in the Arab tourism offering.

For his part, Yemeni Minister of Tourism Muammar Al-Aryani valued the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s stances towards Yemen in all fields, indicating that the Yemeni legitimacy is represented in the Presidential Council and the government which extends its hands in peace with the support of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He added that “while the Houthi militias continue to oppose these plans with Iran’s backing, the tourism industry in Yemen has suffered significantly as a result of Houthi attacks on facilities including airports, hotels, and museums as well as the smuggling of Yemeni antiquities.”

