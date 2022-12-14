India, Japan to work together to advance reformed multilateralism

The meeting will also witness briefings by the United Nations Secretary-General and UN General Assembly President. Jaishankar will also launch a “Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers.”…reports Asian Lite News

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a discussion with Japan’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs Yamada Kenji in New York and said both countries as G4 members work together to advance reformed multilateralism. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar on Tuesday wrote: “Good discussion with State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yamada Kenji. As G4 members, India and Japan work together to advance reformed multilateralism. Spoke about the need to take forward IGN process more effectively.”

Intergovernmental Negotiations or IGN on UN Security Council reform is a group of nation-states working within the United Nations to further reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Jaishankar who arrived in New York for a two-day visit also held a meeting with the 77th United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi.

“Glad to meet @UN_PGA Csaba Korosi in New York. Discussed our UNSC experience, our G20 Presidency goals and importance of reformed multilateralism,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is in the United States for a two-day visit to preside over two high-level ministerial signature events of the ongoing Presidency of the UN Security Council. Jaishankar was received by India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj.

Ruchira Kamboj tweeted, “Delighted to receive our External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar during India’s ongoing UN Security Council UNSC Presidency. The Minister will be chairing’s signature events at the UN, alongside bilaterals and significant side events.”

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on December 12 said,”The High-Level Ministerial Open Debate on 14 December is on the theme of “New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” [NORMS] and the High-Level Briefing on 15 December is on “Global Approach to Counter Terrorism – Challenges and Way Forward.”

The ministry noted that these themes have been key priorities for India during its current tenure at the UN Security Council. It further said that the primary focus of the Open Debate on Reformed Multilateralism is to encourage all Member States to seriously address the pressing need for reforms in the global governance multilateral architecture, including the long-standing reforms of the UN Security Council.

The meeting will also witness briefings by the United Nations Secretary-General and UN General Assembly President. Jaishankar will also launch a “Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers.” (ANI)

