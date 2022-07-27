Dubai gears up to host World Green Economy Summit

The WGES annually attracts several local and international VIPs, including heads of state and government leaders, in addition to a large number of international speakers…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) are organising the 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) on 28 and 29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The WGES will be held in conjunction with the 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), organised by DEWA from 27 to 29 September 2022.

The WGES annually attracts several local and international VIPs, including heads of state and government leaders, in addition to a large number of international speakers, officials, representatives of government institutions, media representatives, experts and academics.

WGES supports the UAE’s journey, which started three decades ago to accelerate local and international climate action and adopt sustainable economic growth models as well encourage investments in clean and renewable energy. pic.twitter.com/0CdZHBGSx5 — DEWA | Official Page (@DEWAOfficial) July 23, 2022

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of the World Green Economy Summit, noted that the WGES represents the UAE and Dubai’s efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation, achieve climate neutrality and accelerate the transition to a green economy. This aims to ensure economic growth, and sustainability of natural and environmental resources.

This WGES aims to create an effective change and find out the means to fulfill the climate change commitment, in line with the outcomes of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26). It also paves the way to the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt and the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) that the UAE will host at Expo City Dubai in 2023. WGES reflects the UAE’s effective and influential role in achieving sustainable, low-carbon economic growth and ensuring a better future for humanity.

“The WGES is a global platform that aims to promote partnerships, exchange experiences between decision-makers and support collaboration among regional and international organisations from the public and private sectors. It provides a platform for experts and academics to discuss the latest plans and policies, shed lights on the progress that the climate neutral initiatives have achieved, promote dialogue to implement the national defined contributions of climate action, enhance the collaboration between government and private organisations to achieve the major KPIs. WGES is one of the most important initiatives of the UAE in general and Dubai in particular, to support the international community efforts towards sustainable green growth that meets current and future needs,” added Al Tayer.

The 7th WGES was held at the Expo 2020 Dubai, under the theme ‘Galvanising Action for a Sustainable Recovery’. WGES comprised high-level panel sessions and seminars on developing innovative sustainable solutions and promoting innovation to support sustainable development. This is through four main pillars: Youth; Innovation and Smart Technology; Green Economy Policies; and Green Finance. The Dubai Declaration 2021 underlined that the climate crisis constitutes an urgent global threat whose effects extend beyond the environmental agenda to include economic, social and environmental challenges.47850

