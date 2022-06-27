Dubai Silicon Oasis to host its first E-Sports event in October

Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has announced that Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) – the integrated free zone technology park in Dubai – will host its first E-Sports event in October 2022…reports Asian Lite News

The E-Sports event is a collaboration between DIEZ and Seed, a consultancy firm that specialises in ecosystem building with extensive experience in E-Sports, blockchain, and payments.

DIEZ and Seed will also partner with SiGMA, a major E-Sports, AI and blockchain event organiser, to bring to Dubai an annual E-Sports exhibition in DSO. Together, they will also evaluate the viability of building an E-Sports Campus Arena, which will serve as an educational academy for all stakeholders, including parents, gamers, and corporate entities.

It will also act as a training facility for local, regional, and international gamers, and for anyone interested in pursuing a career as a referee or commentator. In addition to hosting E-Sports tournaments, the Arena will offer the youth a place to develop their technical skills and share their knowledge and passion in a monitored social environment.

“The gaming and E-Sports industry is witnessing remarkable growth globally,” said Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ. “The global gaming industry was valued at US$198.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$339.95 billion by 2027. In the Middle East, the gaming industry is expected to grow at an annual rate of 13.88 percent between 2022 and 2027. This growth presents a golden opportunity for stakeholders in the fields of gaming and E-Sports, including developers, entrepreneurs, and investors.”

“DIEZ, through DSO, is taking a proactive step in developing Dubai’s E-Sports ecosystem and transforming the emirate into a global hub for E-Sports by proposing a vision, strategy, and regulations for the industry to contribute to the local economy,” he added.

“This endeavour is part of Dubai Silicon Oasis’s focus on developing modern technology-based industries at a time when technology is taking centre stage across sectors. Today, yet again, we are witnessing the future-proof character of Dubai and its ambitions to lead the world in a nascent but growing industry,” he added.

Nicholas Gouder, Founder of Seed Consultancy, said, “Seed aims to build new economic realities through the development of E-Sports ecosystems, and as DSO acknowledges the future of gaming and E-Sports and commits to developing a holistic infrastructure for the industry, we are delighted to offer our expertise and lend our support in their endeavour. We are confident in DSO’s status as a lively hub for tech-focused companies, startups, and investors, who are the pillars of this industry. Seed is committed to support with laying the foundation, and bridge the gap between entrepreneurs, startups, and VCs, to drive the industry’s growth in the UAE, the wider region and the rest of the world.”

The E-Sports event, scheduled to take place at DSO in October 2022, is expected to attract major international companies involved in E-Sports, including professional teams, game developers, virtual reality platforms, sponsors, media, regulators, experts and investors.

