‘EU wants to enhance ties with Saudi Arabia, GCC countries’

The European Union seeks to enhance relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, an EU spokesman said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, the EU lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said: “The European Union, Saudi Arabia, and all countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council share the interest to develop this relation, our cooperation.”

He added that the European bloc wants to enhance its partnership with GCC countries because “that is something mutually beneficial for us and for people in these countries.”

“So this is one of the objectives of the EU and we want to engage further both with the GCC and its member states including Saudi Arabia,” Stano said.

The EU wants to enhance its relationship with Saudi Arabia in a number of fields, particularly in the field of energy and green transition, the spokesperson added.

