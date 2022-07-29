Saudi crown prince, UNESCO chief discuss cultural initiatives

Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Paris and was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay held a meeting in Paris, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Friday.

The pair discussed the Kingdom’s cultural initiatives and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UNESCO, attended the meeting.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Paris and was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening.

A wide-ranging meeting headed by the French president and crown prince, and a dinner banquet, were held at the Elysee Palace.

ALSO READ-‘EU wants to enhance ties with Saudi Arabia, GCC countries’

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]