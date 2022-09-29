Face masks no longer mandatory at DXB

This is in line with directives of the COVID-19 Control and Command Centre and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority….reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Airports has confirmed that it is not mandatory for passengers to wear face masks at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) effective Wednesday, 28th September 2022.

This is in line with directives of the COVID-19 Control and Command Centre and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

“Based on their specific requirements or the rules applicable at intermediate or final destinations, airlines can however request passengers to wear the face mask on board if deemed necessary,” the statement said.

“The well-being of all our customers and staff is our topmost priority and Dubai Airports works closely with regulatory authorities, airlines and service partners to ensure a safe and healthy airport environment,” it added.

