Financial aid up for limited-income citizens

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council has approved an increase in the financial support for limited-income citizens by 58 percent compared to 2021, to reach AED438 million.

The decision was taken as he chaired the first meeting of the ‘Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs’.

The amount will be distributed to the beneficiaries registered with the Community Development Authority (CDA), as well as new beneficiaries.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the priority of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is to provide the best quality of life for our citizens, the best environment to raise our families, and the best economic opportunities for our youth.

He added, “The Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs will submit within 60 days, a comprehensive vision for the social sector to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai. Our social sector is a priority during the coming period.”

Sheikh Hamdan called on all government entities to focus on this vital sector. He also called on all economic and commercial activities to participate in its development. “The social sector is the most important sector during the coming period. All government entities should focus on this vital sector. I call on all economic and commercial activities to participate in developing it,” he added.

Sheikh Hamdan further said, “My brother Sheikh Maktoum and I have a mission entrusted to us by Mohammed bin Rashid … Emiratis are our priority.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s statement came during the first meeting of the ‘Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs’ that reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to advance the development of Emiratis in Dubai, according to a comprehensive approach that includes ensuring long-term social, family and demographic stability and raising the quality of life for citizens in all aspects.

Sheikh Hamdan approved a 42 percent increase in financial benefits for low-income citizens this year, to reach a total of about AED394 million.

According to the additional needs of the families, the increase ranges from 20 to 67 percent, depending on the situation. The aim is to support more families with senior citizen providers, widows and divorced females.

As for families that have a young provider able to work in the age group of under 40 years, sums have been allocated for their inclusion in the Dubai Financial Empowerment Programme with the aim of supporting their financial independence.

The Committee, during its meeting, approved seven aspects of work, with the participation of 10 government entities, in addition to a comprehensive plan for the social sector within two months. Also, an integrated platform will be developed, which will be dedicated to all services provided to citizens in Dubai.

The Higher Committee will begin immediately to develop model neighborhoods for citizens in Dubai, starting with the areas of Al Mazhar 1, Al Khawaneej 2, Al Barsha 2 and Hatta, in addition to a comprehensive plan for the development of rural and remote areas.

The committee is also working on an integrated plan to raise living standards and quality in the countryside and residential neighborhoods, in addition to a set of initiatives and development policies that aim to meet the needs of retirees in Dubai by providing them economic opportunities.

