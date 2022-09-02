G20: UAE seeks solidarity in global response to climate challenges

The minister reiterated the UAE’s dedication to environmental protection and climate action through a whole-of-nation and all-inclusive approach to enhance ecological prosperity….reports Asian Lite News

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, participated in the Joint Environment and Climate Ministers’ Meeting as part of the G20 Summit, hosted under the presidency of the Republic of Indonesia.

At the event, Almheiri highlighted the importance of demonstrating solidarity by forging meaningful regional and global partnerships to tackle environmental and climate challenges proactively and systematically rather than reactively, to reverse the severe trends of biodiversity loss, pollution, ecosystem deterioration, and land degradation.

She said, “Nature is our greatest ally in the fight against climate and environmental challenges, and our responsibility is to protect it and ensure we pass on an inhabitable world to future generations. The window for action to avert worst-case scenarios is narrowing. We need to move from pledges to concrete and ambitious actions. The only way to succeed is by joining forces and working together harmoniously.

“On this journey, we must adopt an all-inclusive participatory approach to effectively drive climate ambition by enabling youth and women to be integral to setting up national policies and action plans.”

She pointed out that the outcomes of the G-20 meeting will be further pushed at the G-20 Summit in October in Indonesia, and the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), set to run in November in Egypt. These milestones will shape the processes of COP28 in 2023, which will feature the first global stocktake of the Paris Agreement.

The minister reiterated the UAE’s dedication to environmental protection and climate action through a whole-of-nation and all-inclusive approach to enhance ecological prosperity. She also stressed the UAE’s commitment to working with all countries through the G-20 framework to foster equitable, sustainable development worldwide.

At the meeting, participating countries endorsed the Joint G-20 Environment and Climate Ministers Communiqué that outlines core priorities to address pressing challenges, including driving more sustainable recovery, stepping up land- and sea-based actions to support environmental protection and climate objectives, and increasing resource mobilisation to achieve these goals.

The UAE is one of four guest countries, alongside Spain, Netherlands, and Singapore, invited by Indonesia to participate in the G-20 Summit in October 2022 in Bali.

