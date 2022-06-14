‘Adhere to mask rule or face fine’

Research studies have proven that wearing face masks is one of the most important factors in maintaining health and safety and preventing the risk of infection with COVID-19…reports Asian Lite News

Research studies have proven that wearing face masks is one of the most important factors in maintaining health and safety and preventing the risk of infection with COVID-19, and are effective in reducing the rate of spread and viral load of the disease, especially in closed and crowded areas, according to NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Taher Al Ameri.

He then noted that various segments of the community have recently shown negligence in adhering to wearing face masks in closed areas, adding that wearing masks in closed areas is mandatory and violators will be punished with a fine of up to AED3,000, according to Public Prosecution Decision No.38 for 2020.

“A lack of commitment to isolating was noted among a small group of people infected with COVID-19, which threatens the safety of the community and causes the spread of the virus, due to the lack of commitment of people,” Al Ameri stated, noting that such practices will be subject to legal action.

“Our frontline defenders in the UAE have been working nonstop for two years, and due to their efforts, the country has contained the pandemic and achieved recovery,” he stressed, noting that complying with the precautionary measures, as well as failing to meet the social role of maintaining public health and acquired immunity, has resulted in a rise in infections and new waves of the virus.

He then urged the public to comply with relevant precautionary measures, including wearing face masks in closed areas, avoiding crowded places and being cautious while travelling, as well as undertaking regular tests.

At the end of the briefing, Al Ameri highlighted the importance of the commitment of members of the community, following the instructions of health and relevant authorities, and adhering to relevant precautionary measures.

