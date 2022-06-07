Gupta brothers Held in the UAE

Atul and Rajesh Gupta are accused in South Africa of profiting from their close links with former President Jacob Zuma and exerting unfair influence, the BBC reported.

The South African government has announced that two brothers from the wealthy Gupta family have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the media reported.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta are accused in South Africa of profiting from their close links with former President Jacob Zuma and exerting unfair influence, the BBC reported. Extradition talks are taking place with the UAE, South African officials have said.

The brothers fled South Africa after a judicial commission began probing their involvement in corruption in 2018.

They are accused of paying financial bribes in order to win lucrative state contracts and influence powerful government appointments.

The family, who moved from India to South Africa in 1993, also face accusations of money laundering in India, where tax officials raided properties belonging to them in 2018 in multiple cities, including their company office in Delhi.

Many of the most serious corruption allegations levelled against the Indian-born brothers focus on their relationship with Zuma, who was president of South Africa from 2009 until he was forced to step down amid a storm of corruption allegations nine years later, the BBC reported.

The Gupta family is accused of using their close links with Zuma to wield enormous political power across all levels of South African government, winning business contracts, influencing high-profile government appointments and misappropriating state funds.

Zuma and the Guptas, however, deny any wrongdoing.

After the brothers fled the country, South Africa negotiated an extradition treaty with the UAE in 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has said it hoped the agreement would lead to the return of the Guptas to face charges, but it was not immediately clear following the arrests whether the brothers will return to South Africa.

The Gupta family became so closely linked with Zuma that a joint term was even coined for them, the ‘Zuptas’.

One of Zuma’s wives, as well as a son and daughter, had positions working in senior roles for Gupta-controlled companies, the BBC reported.

Many of the companies in the Gupta portfolio profited from lucrative contracts with government departments and state-owned corporations, where public officials say they were directly instructed by the family to take decisions that would advance the brothers’ business interests.

It is alleged that compliance was rewarded with money and promotion, while disobedience was punished with dismissal.

The list of public bodies accused of having been “captured” is extensive, the ministries of finance, natural resources and public enterprises, as well as agencies responsible for tax collection and communications, the state broadcaster SABC, the national carrier, South African Airways, the state-owned rail-freight operator and the energy giant Eskom, one of the largest utility companies in the world, the BBC reported.

A four-year investigation later published by the country’s top judge concluded that the wealthy brothers had become deeply embedded in the highest levels of government and Zuma’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party.

Reports published this year by investigators accuse the brothers of being linked to racketeering activity through the procurement of rail, ports and pipeline infrastructure. Its authors also concluded that Zuma “would do anything that the Guptas wanted him to do for them”.

Last year, Zuma was imprisoned for 15 months for refusing to testify before the same investigators. He was released on parole after serving two months of his sentence in jaild.

Cyril in a soup

Meanwhile, a former senior official of South Africa has an official complaint of “kidnapping” and “corruption” against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his complaint filed on Wednesday, June 2, Arthur Fraser, a former South African intelligence chief alleged that Ramaphosa had abducted and interrogated burglars who stumbled across 3.8 million euros “hidden” in one of his properties before buying their silence.

“Today, I have taken the unprecedented step of filing a complaint against His Excellency, the President of the Republic of South Africa,” said Arthur Fraser, in a statement copied to AFP.

“This complaint stems from the theft of more than 4 million dollars [3.8 million euros, editor’s note] hidden” in a farm owned by Ramaphosa in the northeast of the country, Fraser added.

Fraser claimed that the burglary took place on February 9, 2020, and that “the president concealed the crime” from the police and tax authorities, “and then paid the culprits for their silence”.

Mr Fraser accuses Mr Ramaphosa of “obstructing justice”, and organising “the abduction of the suspects, their interrogation on his property and their bribery”.

He said he had provided the police with “evidence to support” his complaint: “photos, bank accounts, names and videos”.

