Hamdan announces restructuring of Dubai Municipality

The new restructuring of Dubai Municipality, with four new agencies, has been approved on Sunday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced.

Featuring 4 new agencies, the restructuring will privatise eight main activities and create Dh10 billion worth of new opportunities, the Crown Prince said on Sunday.

The new structure facilitates enhanced governance and will reduce operational costs by Dh8 billion, he added.

The structure will see the civic body have two sectors: Planning and governance; and corporate support services.

“The Dubai Municipality’s new organisational structure includes agencies for environment, facilities management, building permits and waste management. Our goal is to build new productive partnerships, enhance financial sustainability and develop services that raise the quality of life in Dubai,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

The new structure aims to maximise the economic, tourism and commercial impact of the municipality’s public assets, the Khaleej Times reported.

Private sector partnerships will be sought for: Irrigation services, city beautification and agriculture; veterinary services and slaughterhouses; and management of waste; markets; public parks and recreational facilities; water treatment plants and technical laboratories.

“The new agencies will develop a fresh set of plans that will further contribute to realising Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision for excellence. We have full confidence that the new sectors’ CEOs at the Municipality will drive innovation and achieve Dubai’s ambitious goals,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He added that the leadership put the highest trust in Dubai Municipality team’s capabilities.

“With the enhanced efficiencies created by the new agencies, the team will develop exceptional new services for the people of Dubai. As Sheikh Mohammed has said our determination & hard work will shape a brighter future.”

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the Dubai Municipality will provide 60 per cent of the city’s services. “The changes are part of the city’s development journey.”

New departments created for the first time in the history of municipal work will be led by young cadres. These include food security management, digital transformation, urban planning and quality of life, business continuity, city beautification and public beaches and water canals, among others, it was reported.

