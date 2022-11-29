Hamdan initiates 50 projects to improve citizen’s quality of life

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the seven key tracks of the Committee’s work aimed at advancing the development of Emiratis in Dubai….reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, chaired a meeting of the emirate’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.

The Committee was established earlier this year as per the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, under the Chairmanship of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the seven key tracks of the Committee’s work aimed at advancing the development of Emiratis in Dubai. The Committee is implementing a comprehensive plan to enhance long-term social, family and demographic stability and raise the quality of life of citizens, as well as provide diverse opportunities to young Emiratis.

“We directed various taskforces to implement 50 projects and initiatives related to retirees, community development, social services, housing, quality of life and endowments. The projects and initiatives reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to promote sustainable development. As directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, serving citizens is our highest priority,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“We also issued directives to develop the resources and capabilities needed to provide an exceptional quality of life to our citizens. We believe that our citizens are our greatest asset, and our growth strategies are centred on improving their wellbeing and progress,” he added.

Sheikh Hamdan called on all government and private entities in Dubai to enhance their focus on the social sector and develop further initiatives to enhance the welfare of the community as part of Dubai’s broader sustainable development efforts.

Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs is tasked with developing initiatives to enhance the welfare and development of citizens of all ages in the emirate. The Committee is implementing a comprehensive strategy to achieve the vision and objectives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for sustainable development.

