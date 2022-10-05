Improving mental health among school students

The event aimed to enhance trainers’ skills to spot psychological and behavioural problems among school students in order to early detect cases that need extra attention…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a training workshop on school student’s mental health in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and various health and educational bodies and authorities in the country.

Themed “Training of Trainers on Mental Health of School Students,” the workshop targeted nursing staff, teachers, psychologists, and social workers and discussed global strategies designed to promote mental health among students.

The gathering was attended by Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector; Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department; Dr. Suad Al Awar, Head of the Family Health Department at the Ministry; Khalil Al Hosani, from Emirates School Establishment; and Dr. Hisham Hammouda and Dr. Iman Jaber, from the World Health Organisation.



The event aimed to enhance trainers’ skills to spot psychological and behavioural problems among school students in order to early detect cases that need extra attention and care and provide necessary interventions. Additionally, it sought to educate the target audience on methods for enhancing kids’ behavioural abilities and mental health as well as how to properly counsel and assist them in order to enhance mental health in the classroom.

The workshop also included a set of lectures that shed light on global and regional programs designed to promote school mental health, and highlight the impact of mental health on childhood development.

