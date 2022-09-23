KSA to send female astronaut to space in 2023

The Saudi Astronaut Program, which is an integral part of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, will send Saudi astronauts into space to help better serve humanity….reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Space Commission has launched the Kingdom’s first astronaut program, dedicated to train Saudi competent personnel to undertake long- and short-term space flights.

The program will enable Saudi astronauts to conduct scientific experiments and research for the betterment of humanity in priority areas such as health, sustainability and space technology, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi Astronaut Program, which is an integral part of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, will send Saudi astronauts into space to help better serve humanity. One of the astronauts will be a Saudi woman, whose mission to space will represent a historical first one for the Kingdom.

Human space flights boost countries global leadership and competitiveness in areas such as science, engineering, and research and innovation.

In the coming months, the Kingdom plans to launch its National Space Strategy, which will reveal space programs and initiatives that aim to serve humanity from space.

