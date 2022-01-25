Saad Hariri, former Lebanese Prime Minister has announced that he would not run in the upcoming parliamentary elections, suspending his political career, it was reported…reports Asian Lite News

The 51-year-old three-time premier — who was propelled into politics after the 2005 assassination of his father, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri — announced his decision at a press conference in Beirut, the Arab News reported.

He also called on the Future Movement, which he heads, to follow suit and not run in the upcoming parliamentary elections nor nominate anyone to run on its behalf.

Hariri expressed his conviction that this step was correct because “there is no room for any positive opportunity for Lebanon in light of the Iranian influence, international confusion, national division, rise of sectarian tensions, and the deterioration of the state,” the Arab News reported.

“Our decision is to suspend any role or responsibility in the political power, the legislative, and politics in its tradition sense, and we, from our stance as citizens, will remain faithful to the project of Rafik Hariri to avoid the civil war and to work for a better life for all Lebanese,” he said.

“We will remain in the service of Lebanon and the Lebanese, and our house will remain open for the good will and for our kinship and loved ones from all over Lebanon,” he added.

Earlier, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, who visited Beirut, had said that his country made suggestions to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on how Lebanon might rebuild confidence with the Gulf states.



“All of these suggestions are derived from international legitimacy resolutions and resolutions of the League of Arab States,” Al-Sabah told a press conference on Sunday after a meeting with Aoun on the second day of his two-day visit to Lebanon.

He noted Kuwait does not want Lebanon to be a platform for any verbal or actual attacks against Arab states, Xinhua news agency reported.



For his part, the Lebanese President said Lebanon is committed to implementing the Taif Agreement which ended the civil war in Lebanon and relevant international legitimacy and Arab resolutions, and Al-Sabah’s proposal will be subject to consultations.



Aoun reiterated the strength of the Lebanese-Kuwaiti relations while thanking Kuwait for always standing with Lebanon in difficult times.



This is the first visit by a senior official from a Gulf country to Lebanon in an effort to find ways of restoring bilateral ties since a diplomatic rift emerged between the two sides in 2021.

