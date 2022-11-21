MBZ attends finale of F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated motor sports fans in the world on the successful conclusion of the much-anticipated championship, hailing the efforts made by the organisers…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday witnessed the finale of the 2022 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in the UAE capital in the presence of the Sheikhs and heads of delegations from other countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated motor sports fans in the world on the successful conclusion of the much-anticipated championship, hailing the efforts made by the organisers of the championship’s final race, as well as the role of all those who contributed to the successful hosting of this global event in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had come to the opening lap of the 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, to announce the start of the final race after the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates was played.

In conclusion, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed crowned Netherlands’ Max Verstappen who capped his dominant 2022 with an impressive win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race of the Formula 1 season.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, awarded the second place trophy to Charles Leclerc, while Abdulla Khouri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, awarded the third place trophy to Sergio Perez. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, awarded the Constructors’ Championship title to Oracle Red Bull Racing. The ceremony was also attended by Mohammed bin Sulayem, President of FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile).

More than 160,000 visitors attended the 2022 F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, with more than 60 percent coming from overseas, highlighting the emirate’s position as a world-class tourism destination, as well as a major global entertainment and sporting hub.

The 2023 race will be the 15th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, following the 10-year agreement signed last year between Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Formula One Group to continue hosting the F1 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]