Venezuela VP visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez, has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

She and her accompanying delegation toured the mosque’s halls and external corridors and were briefed by one of the centre’s cultural tour specialists about Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s noble message that underscores notions of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to the cultures, emanating from the nation’s late founder’s rich legacy.

They also learned about the mosque’s history, components, and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture that manifest in every corner of this grand edifice.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with a copy of the centre’s publication, “Spaces of Light”, which showcases the winning photographs in the “Spaces of Light” photography award, annually organised by the centre to celebrate the mosque’s scenic aesthetics and visual culture.

