FIDA WC: Abu Dhabi opens biggest fan zone on Yas Island

The ultimate venue for football fans in Abu Dhabi to catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has opened on Sunday, as the Yas Island Fanzone – FIFA World CupTM Viewing Experience kicks off at Yas Links.

The 10,000 sqm dedicated fan space is ready to welcome residents and visitors from around the world to cheer on their teams in four action-packed zones; the main viewing zone, the activation zone, the F&B zone and the VIP lounge zone.

Featuring football-themed activities for all, non-stop family entertainment, and ample space for up to 2,000 fans a day, visitors will be able to watch their favourite teams live on one of the largest outdoor screens in the country in the main viewing zone. Fans will also be able to take part in loads of fun competitions, sample delicious bites from a selection of food trucks and stalls from home-grown popular favourites and enjoy an entertaining line-up of stage shows, DJ sets, and roaming artists.

An intimate VIP Lounge will also offer next-level comforts, with a second screen for games and a shisha lounge with visitors also able to purchase official FIFA-Licensed merchandise including World Cup Trophy replicas and nation-themed footballs.

The fanzone will also feature football games and activities which will encourage the crowd to get involved, with FootPool, Fast Feet and Targeted Kick screens available. The fanzone will also host daily FIFA 23 gaming tournaments.

The Yas Island Fanzone – FIFA World Cup TM Viewing Experience, which has been created in partnership with Miral and AB INBEV, will be open throughout the football tournament, which will run from 20th November to 18th December.

