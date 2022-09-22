MBZ, Hamad discuss regional issues

King Hamad praised the pivotal and effective role played by the UAE, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed, on the regional and international arenas, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged friendly fraternal conversations that express the deep-rooted historical relations that unite the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their peoples, wishing the two countries continued progress, state media WAM reported.

The meeting addressed ways of strengthening aspects of joint coordination and action and diversifying their horizons in all fields in order to advance sustainable development efforts and contribute to achieving the aspirations of their peoples and their common interests, based on the strong brotherly ties that unite the two countries and their belief in the unity of a common destiny, it added.

The two leaders expressed their pride in the solid brotherly bonds between the two countries and the level of their fruitful cooperation on various tracks.

King Hamad praised the pivotal and effective role played by the UAE, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the regional and international arenas, and its good efforts to consolidate the pillars of security and stability and spread peace in the region and the world, as well as its global initiatives to promote human values on coexistence, tolerance and cooperation between peoples.

The two sides discussed a number of Gulf and Arab issues and developments in the regional and international arenas, and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Attending the meeting from the UAE side were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

Present from the Bahraini side were Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, and several Bahraini Sheikhs and senior officials.

Joint Security Committee

The joint security committee between the ministries of the interior of the UAE and Bahrain convened two weeks ago to discuss ways of boosting their security cooperation, developing e-connectivity systems and promoting the exchange of information and expertise.

The Emirati side was led by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, while the Bahraini side was led by Lt. General Tariq Al Hassan, Head of Public Security at the Ministry of Interior of Bahrain.

Al Khaili said the meeting was part of the joint security committee to boost bilateral ties in security and police areas.

The meeting also discussed various topics, projects, initiatives and best practices in the area of security covering the exchange of information, the e-connectivity between the ministries of the interior of the two countries, e-connectivity related to traffic violations, and joint training courses between their police colleges.

Recently, a delegation from Bahrain was briefed about the experiences of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) on population data management and identification, mechanisms for proving the personal identity of individuals, registration systems, and the issuance of Emirati ID cards and passports.

The delegation led by Dr. Zakaria Ahmed Al Khaja, Vice Chairman of the Information and eGovernment Authority of Bahrain, visited the ICP.

Major General Suhail Jumaa Al Khaili, Director-General of the ICP highlighted the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the UAE and Bahrain and lauded the role of their leadership in supporting the development of government services across all sectors.

The ICP’s excellence in the areas of identity and passports and its related activities are the outcomes of the strategic approach of the UAE Government to ensure the happiness of customers and offer proactive and innovative services to the public in an advanced and smart manner, to keep pace with recent developments.

