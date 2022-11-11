MBZ, King Hamad attend joint military drill

Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by King Hamad, also toured the Bahrain International Airshow 2022, which is being held at the Sakhir Airbase and is celebrating its 10th anniversary, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Thursday attended the final stage of the joint Emirati-Bahraini military anti-terrorism exercise, titled “Jelmoud 3.”

The three day exercise involved the participation of the UAE Armed Forces and the Royal Guard, a unit of the Bahrain Defence Force, as well as several other units from the defence force and Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior and National Security Agency, as part of the close cooperation between the two countries.

Before the exercise, the two countries agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed by Lt. General Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and Major General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad, who presented the exercise, its phases and its objectives.

The President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness at attending the exercise, which highlighted the skills and abilities of its participants.

King Hamad welcomed the attendance of the UAE President at the exercise, praising the efforts of everyone involved to ensure its success.

“We are delighted to welcome the valiant UAE Armed Forces in their second home, Bahrain, and among their brothers during the exercise, which confirms the close historical ties between the two friendly countries,” he said.

Following the event, an official photo of the participants with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and His Majesty King Hamad was taken.

Bilateral ties

President Sheikh Mohamed has discussed with King Hamad the deep-rooted ties between their countries and ways to enhance their cooperation and expand its scope to advance their mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged cordial talks that highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their peoples, and their shared keenness on boosting them to meet their aspirations for further development.

The UAE President expressed his delight at visiting Bahrain and meeting King Hamad, and underscored the strong, distinguished ties their countries share and their keenness to strengthen and develop them in various areas.

For his part, the King of Bahrain expressed his pride at the close historical UAE-Bahrain relations, and at the advanced bilateral cooperation and coordination they achieved in all fields, which helps drive prosperity in service of their countries and peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by King Hamad, also toured the Bahrain International Airshow 2022, which is being held at the Sakhir Airbase and is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

During the tour, the UAE President was briefed on the latest developments in Bahrain’s civil and military aviation sector in terms of advanced systems, technology, and solutions.

He also conversed with the participants and listened to explanations about their most important initiatives and innovations, wishing them success in their participation.

Sheikh Mohamed Sheikh Mohamed praised the level of organisation that Bahrain put into the air show, wishing Bahrain success in its notable efforts to enhance its position as a world-class host of major international events.

The UAE President had arrived earlier on Thursday at the Sakhir Airbase airport, where he was received by King Hamad bin Isa, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and a number of sheikhs.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]