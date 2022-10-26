Mohammed, Mozambique President discuss boosting ties

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid underscored the UAE’s keenness to foster trade and commercial relations with Mozambique and other African nations….reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique, along with his accompanying delegation at the Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

The leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors in the best interests of the peoples of both countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the President of Mozambique in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid underscored the UAE’s keenness to foster trade and commercial relations with Mozambique and other African nations.

His Highness noted the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that bind the two countries and their keenness to explore ways of expanding their partnership to promote mutual investments and enhance stability and prosperity.

The leaders assessed opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in different sectors, especially economic fields, and reviewed steps to increase mutual trade and investment opportunities.

They also discussed ways to share knowledge and expertise in several areas, including trade, agriculture, and tourism.

The meeting addressed various aspects of UAE-Mozambique ties and the opportunities available to expand the scope of common interests.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

President Nyusi expressed his pride in the strong relations between Mozambique and the UAE. He said he hoped to see even greater cooperation between the two countries in various vital fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and President Nyusi also witnessed the signing of several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering various sectors. H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Verónica Macamo, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, signed an MoU on security and counterterrorism.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mozambique’s Verónica Macamo signed an MoU on military collaboration and an economic and technical collaboration agreement.

Also present during the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

