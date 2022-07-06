MBZ receives delegation of Arabian Gulf youth

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation of talented youth from the Gulf Cooperation Council member states who are participating in the forum organised by the Arab Youth Centre under the patronage Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

During the reception at Qasr Al Bahr Palace, Sheikh Mohamed articulated the importance of strengthening communications and channels of dialogue among Arabian Gulf youth through various platforms to discuss their ideas, visions and aspirations for the future in addition to addressing the challenges they are facing.

He also stressed the importance of the role played by young people in serving their societies, describing them as “the main engine of development, an essential pillar of progress in their countries and the mainstay of their present and future.”

Highlighting the necessity of empowering young people and benefiting from their energies and capabilities during the next stage to face the challenges that societies are witnessing, Sheikh Mohamed also called on the young people to adhere to their respective indigenous values, customs, traditions and national constants.

For their part, the youth expressed their delight at meeting the UAE president, appreciating the support and attention the youth sector in the UAE receives from His Highness in a way that has had a great impact on the exceptional and pioneering achievements made by the Emirati youth.

Meanwhile, President Sheikh Mohamed also received Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), at Qasr Al Bahr Palace on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the GCC chief and discussed with him ways of enhancing joint GCC action for the best interest of GCC member states’ peoples and fulfilling their aspirations for development and prosperity.

