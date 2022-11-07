Navy Chief begins 5-day official visit to Japan

As part of the IFR, WPNS, and Malabar, Admiral Hari Kumar is also going to interact with his counterparts and other heads of delegation from around 30 nations…reports Asian Lite News

India’s Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar began a five-day official visit to Japan on Saturday.

While there, as a representative of the Indian Navy, he will attend the International Fleet Review (IFR) that the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) will hold at Yokosuka on November 6 to mark the 70th anniversary of its establishment, the Ministry of Defence said.

He will also participate in the 18th Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS), which will be hosted by Japan as the WPNS’s current Chair. This will take place in Yokohama on November 7-8, and he will represent the Indian Navy as it is one of the Observer Navies in the WPNS.

Additionally, he will be attending the inauguration of the 2022 edition of Exercise Malabar, which will be held at Yokosuka with the participation of Australia, Japan and the USA.

Exercise Malabar was first conducted in 1992, which makes thisedition special because this year will be commemorating its 30th anniversary.

As part of the IFR, WPNS, and Malabar, Admiral Hari Kumar is also going to interact with his counterparts and other heads of delegation from around 30 nations.

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta had arrived in Yokosuka, Japan, on November 2 to take part in the IFR and Exercise Malabar 2022.

As per the official press release from the Ministry of Defence, CNS Hari Kumar’s visit to Japan demonstrates the importance of India’s support for and involvement in international engagements, as well as the high degree of bilateral defence interactions with Japan.

