People with single name on passport can’t fly to UAE

The statement from the carrier said that both first and last names need to be clearly declared….reports Asian Lite News

The authorities of United Arab Emirates told trade partner IndiGo airlines that passengers with a single name on passport who are travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to/from UAE with effect from Monday.

This means that both first and last names need to be clearly declared.

The statement said, “As per instructions from the UAE Authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE.”

According to the statement from the low-cost carrier, the authorities of UAE also said that however, passengers with single name on passport and in possession of a residence permit or permament visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in “first name” and “surname” column.

The statement from the carrier said, “However, passengers with a single name on passports and in possession of a residence permit or employment visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in the “First Name” and “Surname” columns.”

The airline also asked people to contact their account manager or visit their website goindigo.com, for further details.

Other airline services such as Air India Express and SpiceJet have reportedly advised UAE travellers to ensure that their passports contain both their primary (First Name) and secondary (Surname/Last Name) names.

According to a report by Dubai-based Khaleej Times, several Indian citizens without their surnames on passports are being barred from flying out of the country, after multiple airlines implemented the new instructions.

Although the new rules are effective immediately, travel agents are requesting people to wait for further information before applying for a visa, or making any changes to their existing documents, the Indian Express reported. (with inputs from ANI)

