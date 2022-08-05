Red alert renewed in parts of UAE amid heavy rains

Red signifies ‘hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast’ and advises residents to be “extremely vigilant”…reports Asian Lite News

The weather authorities have issues red alert for several parts of the UAE following heavy rains that hit the country late afternoon on Thursday.

According to the NCM, heavy rains were witnessed in Al Ain and parts of Dubai.

Red signifies ‘hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast’ and advises residents to be “extremely vigilant”.

Areas such as Margham, Al Labab and Lisaili in Dubai, Al Faya in Sharjah, Al Amera and Al Dhahir in Al Ain, are experiencing hazardous weather with moderate to heavy showers, Khaleej Times reported.

Videos posted on NCM’s Twitter handle shows vehicles plying wet roads as heavy rains lash parts of the country, it was reported.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) urged motorists to drive carefully on internal and external roads during heavy rain and volatile weather conditions, as well as to avoid valleys and water pools and follow the instructions of official authorities.

It also urged motorists to follow weather forecasts before travelling, lower their road speed and leave a safe distance between vehicles.

The ADP explained the risks posed by not paying attention to the road when using mobile phones to take photos, affirming the importance of committing to speed limits.

ALSO READ: UAE signs peace treaty with ASEAN

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]