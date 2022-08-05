OIC chief praises UAE

The OIC Secretary-General also lauded the role of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace in serving peace, dialogue, coexistence, and moderation..reports Asian Lite News

Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has praised the contributions of the UAE in promoting the values of peace and tolerance.

The OIC Secretary-General also lauded the role of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace in serving peace, dialogue, coexistence, and moderation. He stressed the full readiness of the OIC General Secretariat for cooperation between the two sides.

He made this statement yesterday when he received Al Mahfoudh bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace.

During the meeting, Al Mahfoudh bin Bayyah praised the OIC’s role in uniting Islamic countries and promoting cooperation, solidarity, and peace. He expressed the wish of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace to cooperate with the OIC in areas of common interest.

