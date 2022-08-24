Sharjah bans single-use plastics from 1st January 2024

The SEC decision aims to: 1. Protect the environment from the dangers of plastic pollution and reduce the negative effects resulting from harmful practices…reports Asian Lite news

In continuation of the efforts of the environmentally friendly emirate and its supportive plans of conservation, Sharjah has banned single-use plastic bags and materials in the Emirate of Sharjah as of 1st January, 2024.

The decision to ban was taken during a meeting the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) Tuesday morning at the Sharjah Ruler’s office under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

During its meeting, the council discussed several governmental issues associated with development projects in various sectors, legal legislation, and performance indicators for government departments and bodies.

The SEC decision aims to: 1. Protect the environment from the dangers of plastic pollution and reduce the negative effects resulting from harmful practices.

2. Enhance and encourage a culture of environmental protection and sustainability by reducing the consumption of single-use plastic bags and materials, leading to their ban.

3. Organise the shift from the consumption of single-use plastic bags and materials, and provide environmentally friendly alternatives.

4. Ensure that multi-use bags and materials are handled sustainably.

According to the decision, it is prohibited, as of 1st January, 2024, to trade, produce, offer or import single-use plastic bags and materials in the emirate, provided that they are replaced with multi-use bags and materials with technical specifications and standards approved by the Department of Municipalities Affairs.

Accordingly, the Department of Municipalities Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah will have the following specialisations: 1. Laying down the necessary plans and policies to implement the provisions of this resolution.

2. Determining the single-use plastic bags and materials to be prohibited and the exceptions contained therein.

3. Preparing and implementing awareness and educational programmes on the importance of shifting from consuming single-use plastic bags and materials to consuming other sustainable and multi-use alternatives.

To achieve the objectives of this resolution, the sales outlets are committed to the following: 1. Imposing a tariff of no less than (25) fils as of 1st October, 2022, on each single-use plastic bag presented to the end consumer, in preparation for a complete ban on single-use plastic bags and materials in the emirate.

2. Reducing the consumption of single-use plastic bags and materials and implementing initiatives that contribute to achieving this.

3. Informing the consumer of the tariff imposed on the consumption of single-use plastic bags and materials, raising awareness of their risks, and guiding him to use and provide appropriate alternatives.

The council was briefed on a visual presentation on the project of earth levelling for the areas of the Mahthab Suburb in Sharjah, in which the levelling work for the areas of Al Qutainah (1 to 6) was completed, during which more than 30 million square metres were filled to be ready for the rest of the services works and the start of housing construction works.

The presentation also addressed a set of challenges facing earth levelling works in various regions, which may cause delays in implementation, in addition to a set of development recommendations.

The council commended the efforts of the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works and the work teams from various parties in completing the work of the soil levelling in the areas of Al Qutainah (1 to 6), and directed the implementation of a set of recommendations to serve the public interest and facilitate construction works for citizens.

