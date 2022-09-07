Sharjah unveils growth sectors to boost FDIs

Sharjah has identified seven sectors that could power higher levels of foreign investments into the emirate, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Sharjah has identified seven high-potential sectors that are today charting the post-pandemic growth of the emirate, boosting its competitiveness as a knowledge-based economy.

A new report by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), offers key insights into the factors driving high investor confidence in the emirate’s diversified economy and its continued appeal as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) has been hailed by high-level officials in both the public and private sectors of the emirate.

Invest in Sharjah’s “FDI Future Trends and Sector Potential” report, published in collaboration with numerous government departments and private sector entities in the emirate and in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Middle East, outlines the robust business-friendly policies in the emirate, its future-ready infrastructure and high innovation levels as being pivotal to the emirate’s ability to overcome sudden shifts in the financial and economic landscape as witnessed during the pandemic.

The seven vibrant sectors, which include Health & Wellbeing, Mobility & Logistics, Culture & Tourism, Agri-Food Technology, GreenTech, Human Capital & Innovation, and Advanced Manufacturing, have already positioned Sharjah as an attractive FDI destination, according to the report.

Commenting on Sharjah’s strong economic position that is raising the emirate’s global profile and reinforcing its status as a prominent financial and business hub in the region, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman, Department of Government Relations, said, “Sharjah’s agility and quick responsiveness in implementing innovative strategies to accelerate growth during the pandemic have yielded sustainable results in the form of innovative workflows, development of advanced management tools, adoption of a remote work culture, and led to the scaling up of essential human resources skills, especially for staff of communication and IT departments.”

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department, said, “Sharjah is working to stimulate various economic sectors, especially the new sectors in the knowledge-based and digital economy, where various sectors are witnessing a large influx of investments.”

He pointed out that the country in general and Sharjah, in particular, are characterised by a stable investment, economic, and political environment that can continue economic growth despite the recessions in the global economy through different periods, with many any factors contribute to this, including the strategic location where it constitutes a promising economic environment, government spending and distinctive free zones that contribute to stimulating foreign direct investment.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, commented, “The sustained growth across the emirate during the pandemic facilitated our strong efforts in delivering and keeping pace with Sharjah’s transformation into a unique tourist, cultural and family destination.”

Citing the growing importance of tech-driven services across sectors, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), said, “Sharjah aims to enhance the scope of vocational training, with a clear-cut focus on smart industries. We are also keen on merging technology with education by utilising the potential of various emerging technologies to bring mixed reality applications to learning.”

Outlining potential opportunities to support Sharjah’s clean energy vision, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO, Bee’ah, said, “Innovations in waste management are supporting the emirate’s drive towards a zero-waste and carbon-neutral future and are being implemented through recycling, material recovery using artificial intelligence, and innovative waste-to-energy solutions where a low carbon development pathway is attained by transforming non-recyclable waste into energy.”

Commenting on Sharjah’s thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem that is fuelling the aspirations of changemakers in high-impact sectors, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), said, “One of our core beliefs at Sheraa is that entrepreneurs are a force for lasting impact and positive change, and this was reinforced during the pandemic. We witnessed start-ups reimagine the world and develop solutions that fuelled the nation’s post-COVID recovery. Start-ups are the backbone of a diversified and resilient economy, and Sharjah is the home of innovative founders creating the jobs of the future.”

Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for the Communication and Business Sector, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), outlined upcoming plans to enhance the scope and reach of the commercial events and activities organised by the entity through a clear-cut marketing strategy. He said, “This strategy aims to open effective communication channels between shopping centres and all stakeholders, including consumers, and will turn the spotlight on the distinctive advantages that make Sharjah one of the most prominent tourist and commercial destinations, regionally and globally.”

Spotlighting innovations in the transport and logistics sector that have positioned Sharjah as an international trade hub, Charles Menkhorst, CEO, Gulftainer, said, “What Sharjah needs now is a smaller high-quality, innovative gateway port for industry-specific cargo capabilities like e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and temperature-controlled goods that are coming into Sharjah and the northern region.”

