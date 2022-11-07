Sheikh Zayed Road turns into giant cycling track

The event attracted a total of 34,897 riders from all walks of life..reports Asian Lite News

On Sunday morning, the largest community cycling event in the region, Dubai Ride, returned for its third edition, transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant cycling track and attracting a total of 34,897 riders from all walks of life.

One of the key highlights of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the event brought together citizens, residents and visitors who cycled past some of the city’s most renowned landmarks including the Museum of the Future, the Dubai Water Canal and the Burj Khalifa.

Organised annually, the Dubai Ride is aligned with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform the city into one of the world’s most active cities and the broader vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.

Cyclists took to their bikes on the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route between the Dubai World Trade Centre and Safa Park, and the 4km Downtown family route around the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and past the Dubai Mall, the Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa.

Seasoned cyclists rode the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route from five different starting gates located at the Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and Lower Financial Centre Road.

The 4km Downtown family route took cyclists with younger children, who cycled safely with their parents along the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, passing by some of the city’s best sights.

“Dubai Ride demonstrates the commitment of the people of Dubai to prioritising health and wellbeing,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. “Being part of this community event, which brought together a total of 34,897 cyclists who took part today, was a moment of pride. Together, we have helped show the world that Dubai is one of the greatest cities to live in, work in and visit.”

“As we continue our journey with the sixth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge towards a fitter and healthier future, I would like to invite every citizen, resident, visitor, government entity and business to keep up the positive momentum, and help make Dubai an even happier and healthier city. I would also like to thank the organisers, partners and everyone who contributed to the success of this remarkable event.”

Dubai Ride is organised by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council; with presenting partner DP World; Association Partners Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), AVIV Clinics, Fitbit, Emaar; Official Partners Emirates Airline, and Mai Dubai; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Event Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and Dubai Police.

The previous edition of the Dubai Ride attracted the participation of around 33,000 riders from all nationalities and age groups.

