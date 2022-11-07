Success in climate action rests on implementation: DG COP28

Ambassador Majid pointed to the global energy transition as a particular opportunity to seize to fuel both climate action and economic growth….reports Asian Lite News

Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General of COP28, the Emirates Climate Conference reiterated the UAE’s support for Egypt’s focus on implementation, including adaptation, at 27th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh.

He made his remarks at the Opening Plenary of the COP27 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Ambassador Majid commended Egypt and the General Secretariat of the UNFCCC for bringing the world together and advancing real progress in climate change.

He said: “This is the time to get investment decisions made, innovations deployed, finance released, spades in the ground and cranes in the air. This is the time for action.”

He emphasised the economic benefits of climate action, noting that the world has the opportunity to “unleash global economic growth”.

Ambassador Majid said: “By turning ourselves into global leaders in clean energy, we have been able to create new jobs, new skills and new prosperity for our citizens and residents.

“At a time when people everywhere are feeling the pain of a tough global economy, now is the time to push the accelerator on climate action on a truly global scale.”

Ambassador Majid pointed to the global energy transition as a particular opportunity to seize to fuel both climate action and economic growth.

“That is why the UAE has committed $50 billion to build renewable energy projects in over 70 countries, including 31 island developing-states that are most vulnerable to climate change. The nation has also committed an additional investment of US$50 billion over the next decade in several countries to accelerate clean energy transition. It’s why we have joined with the United States to catalyze $100 billion dollars to pick up the pace of clean energy development worldwide.”

Emphasising the need for ambition and action to deliver results, His Excellency said: “we view living up to the goals of the Paris Agreement not only as the greatest responsibility we have, but as the greatest opportunity too. We have the greatest chance of our lifetimes, to propel global development with concerted climate action. We must not hesitate to seize upon it and make every moment here at COP27 count.”

Ambassador Majid underscored the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting Egypt and stressed that the UAE was committed to building off of progress at COP27 going into COP28, the Emirates Climate Conference, next year.

