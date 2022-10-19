UAE and Egypt to celebrate 5 decades of ties

Al Gergawi said that the economic cooperation is a main pillar of the solid relations between the two countries…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE and Egypt have announced that they will be organising a major celebration in Cairo, under the slogan “Egypt and the UAE… One Heart”, from 26th to 28th October, to mark the 50th anniversary of the UAE-Egypt relations.

The 3-day event will be attended by ministers and officials from the UAE and Egypt, and around 1,800 Emirati and Egyptian personalities, including politicians, senior officials, businessmen, intellectuals, creators, media professionals and public figures.

“The UAE-Egypt historical relations represent a distinguished model for the bilateral relations between Arab countries based on integration and common interests,” said Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs. “These strong ties are not limited to the diplomatic and leadership level only, but also includes the peoples of the two countries.”

Al Gergawi said that the economic cooperation is a main pillar of the solid relations between the two countries, where the UAE tops world countries, boasting the highest value of investments in Egypt.

Al Gergawi affirmed that organising this event under the slogan of “Egypt and the UAE… One Heart” translates 5 decades of respect and cooperation between the two brotherly countries, reflecting the bonds of brotherhood and comprehensive partnership between them.

Dr. Hala H. Elsaid, Minister of Planning and Economic Development of Egypt, said that the event reflects the depth of relations between the two countries and the leadership’s keenness to deepen these strong and solid relations.

“The directives of the Egyptian political leadership aims to enhance the cooperation with the UAE in all aspects, especially in the economic field,” Elsaid said.

She also affirmed Egypt keenness to enhance the strategic partnership with the UAE, pointing to cooperation in various fields, including government developments and establishment of integrated government service centres, as well as the government communication strategy and cooperation in the Egypt Government Excellence Award over the past years.

The event’s agenda consists of a number of forums and sessions. The first day of the event includes the Economic Forum, which will be held in the presence of a number of ministers in the governments of the UAE and Egypt, as well as senior officials, businessmen and economists in the two countries.

The Economic Forum

The Forum will focus on the horizons of the economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Egypt, in addition to reviewing the most prominent projects and investment opportunities in the strategic sectors that the UAE and Egypt focus on.

The forum will review distinguished success stories of Egyptian and Emirati companies in different fields.

The agenda also features a special concert entitled “Umm Kulthum in Abu Dhabi” to be organised on the first day.

Cultural and Media Forum

The second day of the event’s agenda includes the Cultural and Media Forum, which will be held in the presence of a group of intellectuals, media professionals and prominent creative personalities in the two countries.

The Forum will highlight the most important milestones in the UAE-Egypt relationship in the field of media, culture, arts, and the common history. The forum also includes a series of sessions on sports, media and cultural topics, in addition to dialogues and discussions with a number of Emirati and Egyptian diplomats, and a group of media professionals from the government and private sectors in the two countries.

