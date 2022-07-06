UAE Armed Forces chief meets with Turkish top-brass

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, met here today with Hulusi Akar, Turkish Minister of Defense, to review issues of common interest…reports Asian Lite News

The Turkish Minister of Defense welcomed the visit of Al Rumaithi and his accompanying delegation, and discussed with them the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations.

Al Rumaithi also met with the Chief of the General Staff General Yaşar Güler to review ways to advance defence relations between the two nations.

Last month, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) Saqr Ghobash had met with Mustafa Şentop, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, and discussed ways of boosting their coordination and exchanged views on areas of mutual concern.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Global Parliamentary Conference held in Turkey.

