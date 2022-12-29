UAE, Bahrain ministries to strengthen cooperation

The two sides then discussed their cooperation in modernising government work and exchanging expertise in all areas, to improve government performance and provide the best services…reports Asian Lite News

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of Bahrain, discussed strengthening the cooperation between their ministries.

The meeting’s participants addressed the relations between the UAE and Bahrain, especially in light of the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, as well as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The two sides then discussed their cooperation in modernising government work and exchanging expertise in all areas, to improve government performance and provide the best services.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of Bahrain to the UAE, Mariam Adnan Al Ansari, Assistant Under-Secretary for Projects at the Bahraini Prime Minister Office for Project Affairs, Maryam Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, and a number of officials.

UAE-Bahrain trade

The non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Bahrain over the past 10 years increased by over 92 percent, totalling AED23.7 billion compared to AED12.3 billion in 2012, according to recent data issued by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC),

Their total non-oil trade exchange during the same period also amounted to AED188 billion, with imports accounting for AED77.4 billion, exports for AED37.8 billion, and re-exports for AED72.8 billion while the value of their non-oil bilateral trade at the end of the third quarter of this year totalled AED17.9 billion, compared to AED16.5 billion for the same period in 2021, an increase of 8 percent.

The year 2019 was ranked first in terms of volume of bilateral trade between the two countries over ten years, with a value of AED28.7 billion, and 2018 came in second place, with their non-oil trade amounting to AED28.3 billion.

