UAE calls for active engagement with African partners

The United Arab Emirates called for enriching conversations on peace and security by centering African experiences at a United Nations Security Council meeting on sustaining peace in Africa. The open debate was convened under the Chinese presidency of the Council for the month of August.

“Since its founding, the UAE has steadily expanded its relationships with partners across the continent,” said Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Chargé d’affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.

He added that conversations on international peace and security would benefit from focusing on the experiences of the African continent. “Today, our partnerships have flourished into dynamic cooperation in critical fields such as renewable energy, food security, counterterrorism, and public health.”

Ambassador Abushahab also underscored the need to employ approaches that are informed by local contexts in order to effectively sustain peace in Africa and elsewhere. “While our immediate focus may be African challenges, we must remember how often their origins, and implications, extend beyond the continent. Equally, this Council must recognize that African solutions, not just challenges, have global dimensions.”

In his statement, Ambassador Abushahab further highlighted that sustainable peace also implies sustainable development. He stressed that protecting and ensuring access to basic goods and services and stabilizing food and energy prices must be central to any effort to sustain peace.

China has assumed the rotating presidency of the Security Council for August with the priorities of facilitating dialogue and cooperation for common security and supporting Africa’s capacity-building for sustaining peace, state news agency (Xinhua) said.

Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said, “The council must reaffirm its mission of maintaining common security and fulfill its due responsibilities. Therefore, China has proposed to hold a briefing on Aug. 22 on the theme of ‘Maintenance of international peace and security: promote common security through dialogue and cooperation,'” he told a press briefing on the Security Council’s August work programme.

China last held the rotating Security Council presidency in May 2021.

