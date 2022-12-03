UAE condemns assassination bid on Pak envoy in Kabul

The UAE has strongly condemned the attempted assassination of the head of mission of Pakistan in the Afghan capital, Kabul, stressing the need to protect diplomatic missions and buildings in accordance with the norms and charters that govern diplomatic work.

The UAE expressed its solidarity and stance alongside Pakistan and its people in the face of violence and terrorism.

Pakistan’s Head of Mission to Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values ​​and principles.

