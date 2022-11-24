UAE launches Dh1bn ‘Emirates Villages’ Project

‘Emirates Villages’ project represents a new milestone in achieving the ambitious vision of the UAE leadership by introducing a sustainable development model, said official…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the launch of the ‘Emirates Villages’, a AED1 billion project aimed at developing a sustainable development model and creating economic and business opportunities to promote social stability and wellbeing.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, stated that the ‘Emirates Villages’ project represents a new milestone in achieving the ambitious vision of the UAE leadership by introducing a sustainable development model that accommodates all regions across the country, while utilising the human capabilities and natural resources of each region.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed said the Emirates Council for Balanced Development strives to achieve sustainable development for all regions through a unique development model based on partnerships between the government, private sector and local communities.

Sheikh Theyab reviewed the project’s targets and strategy during the Annual Meetings of the UAE Government held in Abu Dhabi from 22nd-23rd November.

The project outlines five developmental tracks, through which the Emirates Council for Balanced Development seeks to create a micro-economy in 10 villages, achieve greater involvement of local communities, enhance the involvement of the private sector, and advance the sustainable development model by enhancing cooperation between federal and local governments.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed witnessed the launch of ‘We The UAE 2031’, a national plan and road map for the next 10 years.

The national plan is an integrated programme shaping the future of the country within the next ten years with a focus on social, economic, investment and development aspects.

The plan seeks to enhance the position of the UAE as a global partner and an attractive and influential economic hub. Also, it aims to highlight the successful economic model of the UAE and the opportunities it provides to all global partners.

Sheikh Mohammed said that ‘We The UAE 2031’ will shape the progress of the country towards a more accomplished and developed future, in which all entities and institutions will cooperate within a unified ecosystem.

“The UAE will maintain its position as an economic destination… Economic prosperity, social well-being and development of human capital will be the main pillars of the next 50,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

