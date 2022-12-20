UAE leaders congratulate Qatar on success of Fifa 2022

Sheikh Tamim expressed hope that the success made by the country in hosting the tournament will be a motive for giving more towards the service and progress to Qatar…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the success of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched similar cable of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar.

Earlier, Emir Sheikh Tamim said that Qatar has fulfilled its promise to organise an exceptional championship as the first FIFA World Cup hosted by the Arab country came to a close on Sunday with Lionel Messi-led Argentina winning the title.

Sheikh Tamim expressed hope that the success made by the country in hosting the tournament will be a motive for giving more towards the service and progress to Qatar.

“We have fulfilled our promise to organise an exceptional championship from the Arab countries, which provided an opportunity for the peoples of the world to learn about the richness of our culture and the originality of our values,” Sheikh Tamim tweeted.

The Emir also thanked the International Federation of Football Associations for the “constructive cooperation” in organising the tournament. “I hope that the success we have achieved in hosting the tournament will be a motive for providing more service and upliftment to our dear country.”

“With the end of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, I extend my thanks to all those who contributed from the fans, volunteers, individuals, institutions and ministries to the success of the tournament and showing it, the State of Qatar and the Arab world in an honourable way to millions of viewers around the world,” he added.

The closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Lusail Iconic featured impressive shows that blended Qatar’s heritage with its modernity and development.

The ceremony featured songs of the World Cup official soundtrack that celebrated the convergence of the peoples of the world over the course of the tournament that continued for 29 days. Davido and Aisha performed ‘Hayya Hayya’, Ozuna and Gims sang Arheboo, and Balqees, Rahma Riad, Manal, Nora Fatehi sang ‘Light the Sky’.

The closing ceremony began with Qatari artist Dana’s rendition of ‘What A Wonderful World’, followed by a poem by Tamim Al Barghouti that celebrated bringing peoples together to celebrate football despite cultural differences.

The 12-minute ceremony witnessed the lighting of 32 balls resembling celestial bodies decorated with the flags of the countries that participated in the World Cup. Two balls remained to symbolize the finalists France and Argentina.

