UAE lifts all Covid-19 curbs

The UAE government has lifted all restrictions and precautionary measures related to COVID-19 as part of the country’s second phase of easing restrictions, effective at 06:00 AM on Monday, 7th November.

Wearing masks will be optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques, except for health facilities and centres for people of determination, where it will be mandatory, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said.

“As for mosques and musallas, we also announce that praying on personal mats will be optional, as it is no longer mandatory after the date of activating the decision. As for the Al Hosn App, its use will be limited to proof of vaccination certificates and test results inside and outside the country upon request. Thus, green pass is not required to enter public facilities and sites,” Dr. Al Dhaheri highlighted.

“As for sporting events and activities, organising bodies at the national and local levels may request pre-examinations, or vaccination certificates, according to the type or importance of the activity,” he added.

“Last September, we announced several measures to ease restrictions related to COVID-19. Today, we announce the second phase of the easing of restrictions, after studying the epidemiological situation in the country while monitoring occupancy rates in hospitals and intensive care for COVID-19 cases,” Dr. Al Dhaheri said, stressing that all announced decisions in the briefing are based on careful studies and continuous research across all vital sectors in the country.

Dr. Al Dhaheri also announced a set of measures for the health sector, as COVID-19 will be included in the National Active Surveillance Programme for Influenza and Acute Respiratory Diseases. Scientific research and genetic studies will also be supported to follow-up on bacterial and viral diseases, as well as vigilant surveillance and follow-up to enhance and develop the response capabilities of health authorities and other bodies with any future emergency events.

“Health facilities concerned with laboratory examination and treatment will be maintained, in addition to the five-days isolation period for those infected with COVID-19,” he added.

“In the interest of health and safety of all, and in support of the efforts of all parties concerned, the community will continue to be educated about the dangers of COVID-19 in particular, and seasonal flu in general,” Dr. Al Dhaheri emphasised.

“Regarding daily cases, we continue to provide updated data on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority,” he added.

Dr. Al Dhaheri clarified that all procedures announced in today’s briefing are subject to be updated and changed according to the latest developments in the epidemiological situation in the country, which are to be announced on an ongoing basis.

