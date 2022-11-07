UAE’s COP27 delegation has strong and diverse representation

The delegation will focus on strengthening the UAE’s close partnership with Egypt, supporting the Egyptian COP27 Presidency in their endeavour to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE is participating in the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, with a delegation consisting of a diverse range of delegates, representing over 70 public and private entities, policymakers, negotiators, business leaders, a number of female and youth entrepreneurs as well as civil society organisations.

The delegation will focus on strengthening the UAE’s close partnership with Egypt, supporting the Egyptian COP27 Presidency in their endeavour to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, as well as bridging outcomes from COP27 to COP28, the Emirates Climate Conference in 2023. The main objective of the UAE’s participation in COP27 is to highlight the nation’s commitment to a low-carbon path, which creates opportunities for sustainable socio-economic development in all countries, including developing countries, which are the most climate-vulnerable.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, said, “In line with the directives of the UAE leadership, the nation’s delegation at COP27 aims to contribute practical solutions to mitigate and adapt to climate impacts, accelerate low-carbon economic growth and create sustainable economic and social development opportunities across all nations, including the Global South and developing countries. We aim to highlight the UAE’s decades-long track-record of climate diplomacy and creating practical climate solutions that meet the aspirations of developing and vulnerable nations.”

“The UAE is keen to reinforce efforts to cut emissions, meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, and adopt a sustainable economic pathway aligned to Net Zero by 2050. The UAE aims to accelerate progress on all fronts: mitigation, adaptation, finance and loss and damage, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable countries. We will cooperate with the international community to push for a realistic energy transition that leaves nobody behind, as well as for immediate support for those already suffering the worst impacts of climate change,” he added.

Dr. Sultan, who is also the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), a global renewable energy leader, said the UAE believes that climate action will unlock economic growth and opportunity for future generations. He said the UAE takes its responsibility to lead the UN climate process forward as the host of COP28 very seriously. “COP28 will be a milestone COP – set to deliver the first ever comprehensive assessment of the world’s efforts to tackle climate change through the Global Stocktake. This is a key opportunity to raise global ambition. To make COP28 a success, it must be truly inclusive. The UAE will ensure we include everyone in the dialogue – from business and industry to academia, youth and civil society.”

Highlighting the focus of the country on identifying implementable and pragmatic solutions to climate change, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said, “As the world convenes at COP27 to find implementable solutions to address climate change, the UAE’s experience and track-record will serve as a guiding force in helping shape a realistic climate action agenda. The UAE will be the first country in the MENA region to develop a national pathway to net zero. This represents a pragmatic and vital step forward to mobilise whole-of-country efforts and build on the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. We look forward to showcasing our approach and expertise for a net-zero world in Sharm El Sheikh.”

ALSO READ: 33 years of climate actions by UAE to protect planet Earth

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]